The Moody Blues’ John Lodge gives Kyle Meredith a ring to details his new best-of compilation, B Yond – The Very Best Of, which focuses on his often overlooked 70s solo releases, re-recordings of a pair of Moody Blues classics, and epic live cuts. Lodge discusses how his recent work stands up to those fabled 60s songs, recounts going solo after the Moody Blues lost their way in the 70s, and promos his upcoming tour.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos!

