Just in time for Derby, the great John Prine has revived a local favorite! Originally on a 2004 tribute to Stephen Foster, Prine has re-recorded “My Old Kentucky Home, Goodnight” to benefit the Appalachian Citizens’ Law Center, which represents coal miners and their families in the Appalachia region. Bonus: it’s also available on 7″ Kentucky blue vinyl, backed with Prine’s tune, “Paradise”, which also features Kentucky artist, Tyler Childers!

