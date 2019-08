The ever-prolific Joseph Arthur has frequently been busy with side projects like Arthur Buck with Peter Buck, Fistful of Mercy with Dhani Harrison and Ben Harper, and RNDM with Jeff Ament and Richard Stuverud. But October 11th he’s set to release his first solo project in three years called Come Back World. Calling it a song of “rebirth and survival”, give a listen to the striking title track…

