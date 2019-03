Not only do we have a new album from Josh Ritter coming out April 26th called Fever Breaks (produced by Jason Isbell!), he will also be playing WFPK Waterfront Wednesday in September, along with Isbell’s wife Amanda Shires & Louisville’s own GRLwood! Check out “I Still Love You (Now and Then)”…

