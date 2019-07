Josh Ritter is the latest artist to share his contribution to Tiny Changes: A Celebration of Frightened Rabbit’s ‘The Midnight Organ Fight’. Joined by Barnstar, check out his fiddle-tinged take on “Old Old Fashioned”…

**Don’t forget Josh Ritter will also be part of the final WFPK Waterfront Wednesday of the season September 25th, along with Amanda Shires and Shake Anderson!**

