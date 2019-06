Ever feel overwhelmed by media overload and what seems like unceasing bad news? Joywave feels your pain. Lead singer Daniel Armbruster says their new track is “a song about complete exhaustion and media burnout. It’s an anti-chaos song. Every screen you walk by demands your attention. Everything is breaking news in all caps.” Give a listen to “Like a Kennedy”…

