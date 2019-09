Jukebox the Ghost have often drawn comparisons to the band Queen and have made a recent tradition of what they call “HalloQueen”, a yearly show where they perform two sets: one as themselves, followed by a set break, and one in costume (and in character) as Queen. Now they’ve shared a Queen cover, with the promise of two more yet to come! Check out their take on “Don’t Stop Me Now”…

