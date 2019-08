The ever-prolific Juliana Hatfield released two albums last year, one of which was Juliana Hatfield Sings Olivia Newton-John. In November she turns her attention to Sting, Stewart Copeland and Andy Summers with the release of–you guessed it– Juliana Hatfield Sings The Police! Check out her take on “De Do Do Do, De Da Da Da”…

