Louisville rockers The Instruction like a bit of darkness with their music. Their new song “Creature” appears on the album Monster Maker with an accompanying video. The official album release is this Saturday (Oct. 26th) at Zanzabar with The Sound Company and Dj Matt Anthony. It’s a Halloween Sock Hop/Costume Party!

Songwriter Blake Sakal: “The song and video portray ones battle with one’s self. The shadow self. The part of your personality you do not want to admit is there. The more self aware and conscious you become, the more ability you gain to control it. In order to truly become “a good person” or the best version of yourself, you must be willing and able to recognize your capacity for evil”.