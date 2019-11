Another contribution to the Frozen 2 soundtrack! We’ve already heard tracks from Panic! At The Disco and Weezer and now it’s Kacey Musgraves‘ turn. Evan Rachel Wood opens the film as “Queen Iduna” with this song, but it’s Musgraves who tackles it at the end. Listen to her take on “All Is Found”…

