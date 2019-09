Kate Tempest gives Kyle Meredith a ring to dive into her Rick Rubin produced album, The Book of Traps and Lessons. We hear about finding the right sounds to accompany her poetry, tying personal stories into a big picture of a lost Europe amidst Brexit, the way the character at a better version of themselves by the album’s end, and what it’s like to perform a piece like this on the Glastonbury stage.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.