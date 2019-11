Just five years ago Kathleen Edwards surprised fans by announcing she was quitting music and opening a coffee shop in Ottowa called, yes, Quitters. While Quitters is thriving, we’re happy to report Edwards has just released some new music as well! Since the holidays aren’t always a Hallmark movie, give a listen to her playful take on a dysfunctional family Christmas called “It’s Christmastime (Let’s Just Survive)”…

