The Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band will drop a new album called The Traveler May 31st! You can check out the new track “Gravity” below, but the news gets even better: KWS will be with the legendary Buddy Guy August 24th at Iroquois Ampitheater. Better news still: click HERE for a chance to win tickets to the show!

