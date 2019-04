Remember when we all heard about a guitar phenom named Kenny Wayne Shepherd and we couldn’t believe anyone so young could shred like that? Well, brace yourselves– Shepherd is 41 now and has a new album dropping May 31st called The Traveler. KWS shows more restraint than he did in his youth, but don’t you worry– as this new track proves, he can still make jaws drop with his prowess. Give a listen to “Woman Like You”…

