Nearly 40 years into her career, Kim Gordon has just released her first solo album. No Home Record finds the Sonic Youth co-founder using lyrical collages over drum machines and guitar outbursts in what has resulted in pure sonic noice-pop fun. Gordon spoke with Kyle Meredith about the commercialization of art and writing in pop structures for the first time in a decade after a pair of records with her noise duo, Body/Head.The two also discuss her love and history of 80s hip hop, whether or not the lyrics on this LP update the story from her autobiography, Girl In a Band, and a hint of what her live show will be like. She’s also recently become a Fleetwood Mac fan, thanks to the album Tusk. “I don’t sit down and put on a noise record at home.”

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.