Yep, your 80’s crush is back with a new live album! August 16th Kim Wilde will drop Aliens, which was recorded in 18 cities over the course of Wilde’s 2018 Here Come the Aliens tour. From Vienna, here she is performing her 1986 mega-hit cover of The Supremes’ “You Keep Me Hanging On”…

Ready for more great music? Listen now at wfpk.org/stream