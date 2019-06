You can never accuse King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard of being in a rut. Even though they just released their Fishing For Fishies album in April, August 16th they’re back with a metal album– you read that right. A METAL album called Infest the Rats’ Nest, that was inspired by band member Stu Mackenzie’s admiration for heavy metal gods, Rammstein. Have a look at the new video for “Organ Farmer”…

