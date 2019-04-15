One thing is certain. We never quite know what to expect from King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard! Their new album Fishing For Fishies comes out April 26th and what we’ve heard so far is somewhere between bluesy and trippy. Now comes the release of a thrashing metal tune accompanied by a disturbing– even violent– video that appears to be taking a stance on our treatment of the environment, and isn’t even part of the aforementioned album! Have a look at “Planet B”… (LANGUAGE & VIOLENCE)

Ready for more great music? Listen now at wfpk.org/stream