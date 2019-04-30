The Kentucky Derby Festival has released their 2019 Waterfront Jam concert line-up and once again, we’ll present the main stage on boat race day! Join us Wednesday, May 1st for the Great Steam Boat Race, food, rides and fun, then stay for a concert by Kongos with Lexington’s C2 and the Brothers Reed at 8pm!

The four Kongos brothers specialize in alt rock infused with the poly-rhythmic cadences of their South African upbringing. They’ll perform songs from their latest release, 1929, Pt. 1, and other favorites! Admission is free with your 2019 Pegasus Pin!