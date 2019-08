See a familiar face on Monday’s edition of MSNBC’s Morning Joe? That’s our own Kyle Meredith helping out with an interview with Ben Folds!

Ben Folds talks about his new book, ‘A Dream About Lighting Bugs: A Life of Music and Cheap Lessons’ as well as his involvement in the Arts Vote 2020 program. He also discusses his conversations with several 2020 presidential candidates about the importance of the arts and art education.