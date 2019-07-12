L7’s Donita Sparks dropped into the WFPK studio to talk with Kyle Meredith about the band’s first LP in twenty years, Scatter the Rats, balancing big issues with humor, and the documentary that spurred the reunion. We also hear about how the band help start Rock For Choice in the early 90s and it’s current connection with the fight for women’s choice, signing to Blackheart Records, and their history with Joan Jett. The clock goes back to ’99 from there to get the story behind Slap-Happy, the record that would be the band’s final before breaking up. Then it’s further back to 1994 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Hungry For Stink, which featured a song that would be covered by Prodigy on their Fat of the Land album, financially saving the band and leading to a moment where she gave a bouquet of flowers to the late Keith Flint and David Bowie.

Listen to the interview above and check out the videos below: