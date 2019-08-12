Lana Del Rey has released a heart-wrenching musical response to the recent spate of mass shootings. All proceeds from the song will go to relief funds for victims of the Gilroy, El Paso, and Dayton tragedies. Give a listen to “Looking For America”…

On a lighter note, Del Rey has also shared her contribution to the soundtrack of the upcoming film Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark. Check out her take on the Donovan classic “Season of the Witch”…

Ready for more great music? Listen now at wfpk.org/stream