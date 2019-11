Amazon Music has released its new playlist, Indie for the Holidays, which features 27 new songs by artists putting their spin on original songs and yuletide favorites. Langhorne Slim said of his track: “Christmas music is often so wholesome. I wanted to find something delivered from a different perspective – I wanted to sing something that’d make an old lady dance.” We think he’s done just that with his version of “Deck the Halls”…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream