Genre-defying artist Shawn Phillips has been called “the best-kept secret in the music business”. The singer-songwriter multi-instrumentalist graciously dropped by the WFPK studio to chat with John Timmons before playing a show to benefit the World Affairs Council at the Ali Center on Tuesday (12/3). His story is an amazing one, and the interview just scratches the surface. Get to know this incredibly talented musician.

