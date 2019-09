In what’s being called “not a commemorative collection of B sides and outtakes, but an unexpected harvest of new songs, exciting and vital, a continuation of the master’s final work,” a posthumous release from Leonard Cohen is on the way. Produced by Cohen’s son, Adam, Thanks For the Dance drops November 22nd. Our first look at the release comes in the form of a brief but haunting new track called “The Goal”…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream