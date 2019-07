This latest track from Les Amazones d’Afrique features two new band members (Boy Fall and Jon Grace) in addition to Nairiu, who has been performing with the group already this summer. The record label says this new track is “about the women who have had the courage to build their own empire, their own life, their own business and the strength to work hard to earn more money than their husband or men in general.” Check out “Heavy”…

