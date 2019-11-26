Leslie Odom Jr speaks with Kyle Meredith about Mr., which is being billed as his first album of all original material. The former Hamilton star details how his time spent at Skywalker Ranch for a writing workshop lent him new tools for his songwriting, creating music that speaks to past legends like Nat King Cole and Cab Calloway while pushing his own sound into more contemporary directions, and preparing for his first national tour. Odom is also starring in the new film Harriet and soon-to-be-released Sopranos prequel and discusses how both of those projects found their way into the lyrics and themes of this new music.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below!