Liam Gallagher has shared another track from his forthcoming Why Me? Why Not. album, due September 20th. On it he’s joined by not only Nick Zinner of Yeah Yeah Yeahs on guitar, but also his youngest son, Gene, on bongos! Listen to what Gallagher calls a song “about family, friendship and a sense of belonging”, “One of Us”…

