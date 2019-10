In honor of Coming Out Day this month, Lisa Loeb has shared a new tune inspired by her experience at Nashville Pride a few years ago. Loeb told Queerty the song is “about celebrating who you are, who I am, who we are individually, and that touches on feelings of feeling insecure to be yourself, and realizing how important it is to celebrate yourself.” Check out her emotional anthem, “Sing Out”…

