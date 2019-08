listen hear! spotlights a new track we love and think you will too.

On-the-rise singer-songwriter-producer Osc ar Scheller has paired up with Britain’s beloved Lily Allen. The result is the playful duet, 1%. It’s the lead single from Oscar’s upcoming new album HTTP404. The song was inspired by the horrors of a cell phone battery running out. It’s a tune where cute meets cheeky meets devastatingly addictive.

So check your cell battery, give 1% a spin, and grab the free download below!

Click to download “1%” by Oscar Scheller (feat. Lily Allen)