listen hear! spotlights a new track we love and think you will too.

Cigarettes After Sex, the ambient pop project of Greg Gonzalez, just released their sophomore album, Cry. The lead single, Heavenly, is just that. It’s dreamy, beautifully low-key, and reminds us of romantic pop music of the late ’50s and early ’60s.

We were hooked with our first listen, and think you will be too! Grab the free download below while it’s available!

Click to download Heavenly by Cigarettes After Sex