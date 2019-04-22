listen hear! spotlights a new track that we love and think you will too.

Whenever Rostam Batmanglij has teams up with Ra Ra Riot‘s Wes Miles, something magical happens. They’ve once again joined forces, and the result is the catchy new tune, Bad To Worse.



The song approaches the theme of driving from a more wearied perspective, recounting a nine-hour journey from Washington D.C. to the outermost point of Cape Cod. “It’s about watching the world from the window of the car or bus, and how there’s a familiarity to everything but it’s never the same as it once was,” says lead singer, Wes Miles. A simply adorned song, it offsets those wistful lyrics with bright beats and warm textures sculpted with the help of Rostam’s vast collection vintage synths. Hear for yourself.Give it a listen a grab the free download below!

listen hear! and download Bad To Worse by Ra Ra Riot!