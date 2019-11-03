listen hear! spotlights a new track we love and think you will too.

Indie pop-rock outfit Ra Ra Riot has really blossomed on their new record, Superbloom. The album partly takes its name from a 2017 phenomenon in which patches of the Southern California desert exploded with wildflowers. It’s this inspiration that helped create the radiant, shimmering epic, Belladonna.

