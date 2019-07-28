listen hear! spotlights a new track that we love and think you will too.

Funk-R&B duo Tuxedo, the musical pairing of recording artist Mayer Hawthorne and producer Jake One, have returned with their much-anticipated new album,Tuxedo III. Once again, they’ve delivered the perfect party record. We especially love the Neo-Soul slow jam,Toast 2 Us, featuring Dutch pop singer Benny Sings! So go ahead and dim the lights, give it a spin, then grab the free download below.

listen hear! and click to download “Toast 2 Us” by Tuxedo (feat. Benny Sings)!