Little Feat’s Bill Payne gives Kyle Meredith a shout to discuss the band’s 50th anniversary and tour. The two head back to 1969 to talk about the beginnings and the many sounds that the group have tried out through the years, as well as the ill-fated 1979 record Down on the Farm, 1988’s comeback Let It Roll, and the possibilities of new music. Payne says he’s written an album’s worth, so it’s a strong maybe. Speaking of new music, Payne has also been a longtime member of The Doobie Brothers and we’re told that there will be a new EP for their 50th anniversary, which is coming up next year.

