Live is the latest band to be celebrating a huge anniversary! Their Throwing Copper album turns 25, and you know that means a major reissue. Available July 19th, it will include 2 LPs and 2 CDs, including the band’s previously unreleased eight-song performance from Woodstock ’94. It will also have this rocking tune that didn’t make the original album– although as you’ll hear, it could have easily done so! Check out “Hold Me Up”…

Ready for more great music? Listen now at wfpk.org/stream