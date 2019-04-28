Want to know who is coming up in the next few weeks? Did you miss an episode? Have no fear! Take a look at our Live Lunch archives and upcoming schedule.

What could possibly make Derby Week any better? A Live Lunch appearance by longtime WFPK favorites Over the Rhine, of course! Join us Derby Eve for a very special performance from singer songwriters, multi-instrumentalists Karin Bergquist and Linford Detweiler. Now celebrating a 30 year career, they have just released their 15th studio album Love & Revelation.

