Want to know who is coming up in the next few weeks? Did you miss an episode? Have no fear! Take a look at our Live Lunch archives and upcoming schedule

Monster Maker is the highly anticipated second album from Louisville band The Instruction. Written over a seven year span, it displays the bands’ growth in it’s abilities to create ear worm melodies over several genres of music. The result is hauntingly beautiful, and well worth the wait! It’s been years since their last Live Lunch appearance, and we’re excited to have them back this week!

They will also be celebrating the release of their new album with a Halloween-themed sock hop/costume party at Zanzabar on Saturday, October 26.

More information: Official Facebook Twitter Instagram

WFPK hosts Live Lunch every Friday at noon. Come see your favorite local and touring artists perform live in the Louisville Public Media performance studio at 619 S. Fourth Street in downtown Louisville. Doors open around 11:30 AM.

WFPK members at $15/month or more there is limited reserved seating for you.

Brown bag your lunch, and join us for this free performance. If you can’t make the performance in person, listen live at 91.9 WFPK Independent Louisville. Due to fire code regulations, space in the performance studio is limited to 70 people.

All Live Lunch concerts are subject to change.

We kindly ask that guests adhere to our attendance policy during live broadcasts:

– Absolutely no disruptive noises or distractions are permitted.

– Guests are to enter and exit between selections.

– Our friends at T-Mobile would like to remind you to please turn off all cell phones and pagers.

– No cameras or recording devices are permitted without prior approval.