Road trip! This week we take Live Lunch on the road to the University of Louisville’s Red Barn! The Student Activities Board will be cooking out, providing burgers, dogs, and veggie burgers to all. Join us there! A map is provided below.

Neo funk group MojoFlo is known for their captivating stage performance, infectious rhythms and catchy lyrics. Their dynamic live shows feature vivacious vocalist Amber Knicole. From aerial performances and Soul Train lines to hula hoop choreography, she has a knack for leaving audiences enthralled. In combining hard hitting horns, seductive melodies and a meticulously crafted stage show, MojoFlo has built a fiercely loyal fan base.

Join us at UofL’s Red Barn for this one-of-a-kind special performance! MojoFlo will also be appearing later Friday evening at PeteFest Music Festival.



About Live Lunch: WFPK hosts Live Lunch every Friday at noon. Come see your favorite local and touring artists perform live in the Louisville Public Media performance studio at 619 S. Fourth Street in downtown Louisville. Doors open around 11:30 AM.

All Live Lunch concerts are subject to change.

Here is a Google map for directions to the University of Louisville campus, as well as a map of the campus showing the exact location of the Red Barn: