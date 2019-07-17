This Friday Live will release the (gulp) 25th anniversary edition of their hit album, Throwing Copper, which will be released in several formats. The super deluxe box set will have the original album on both CD and vinyl, their previously unreleased Woodstock ’94 performance on CD and a booklet complete with a band interview. There will also be a deluxe digital edition and a standalone single CD. One of three outtakes on the edition, check out “Susquehanna”…

