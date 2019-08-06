LIVE’s Ed Kowalczyk calls Kyle Meredith to discuss the 25th anniversary of their multiple-platinum selling album, Throwing Copper, and the singles “Lightning Crashes,” “I Alone,” “Selling the Drama,” and “All Over Me,” as well as the trio of songs, including “Hold Me Up,” that were recorded during those sessions but unreleased until now. The two also touch on the 30th anniversary of their debut record, The Death of a Dictionary, playing Woodstock ’94 & ’99, if the 2014 record the band did without him is currently represented, and when we can expect new music.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.