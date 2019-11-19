Liz Phair returns to the scene with not just her first new music in nearly a decade, but with an autobiography in tow as well. Phair spoke with Kyle Meredith about collecting the darker memories that make up Horror Stories and how it’s follow up, the yet-to-be completed Fairy Tales, focus’s on the lighter sides of her past and how the 2016 election and Prince’s passing help kickstart the ideas and process. From there we get to hear about her comeback single, “Good Side,” returning to work with producer Brad Wood who helped helm the classic Exile in Guyville, and what to expect from the rest of the album, which Liz tells us will be a “stranger, much more experimental, deeper and twistier journey.”

Listen to the interview above and then check out the tracks below.