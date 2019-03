If you’re easily offended by language, the new track from Lizzo and Missy Elliott may not be for you. Yes, there is a lot of profanity, but it is also an irresistible romp with a sense of humor and an anthem for women who don’t apologize for who they are. You won’t be able to play it just once! Hide the kids and crank up “Tempo”… (STRONG LANGUAGE)

