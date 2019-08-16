We know it’s August, but take a break from the heat and enjoy a sneak peek of Los Lobos‘ holiday album, due October 4th! Even if you don’t like Christmas music, Lleo Navidad may just change your mind, as the band “researched nearly 150 Christmas-related songs from across North, Central and South America for the collections, eventually narrowing the list down to the songs they wanted to reinvent in their own inimitable style.” And that unique style comes shining through on “Christmas and You”…

Ready for more great music? Listen now at wfpk.org/stream