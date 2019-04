Lou Barlow gave Kyle Meredith a call to discuss the newest Sebadoh album, Act Surprised, which he also says may be the seminal Sebadoh album. We also hear about the importance of small room and living room shows for him, some very serious talk about addiction and opioids, and less serious about his views on anniversaries. Lou also says to expect plenty of Dinosaur Jr. activity this year, putting him on double duty for 2019.

Listen to the interview above and check out the singles below!