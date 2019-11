Tomorrow a new holiday compilation comes out– no, not Christmas– this time it’s an all-star Hanukkah collection! Hanukkah+ features HAIM, The Flaming Lips, Yo La Tengo and more, and will be available on vinyl December 13th. Check out Loudon Wainwright III‘s trademark irreverence on “Eight Nights a Week”…

