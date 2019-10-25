We were sad when The Debauchees broke up a few years ago. They made some really fun recordings for SonaBlast! Records and seemed to be on their way to bigger things. But with the demise of that band, a new band has emerged called Wombo, a three piece avant-pop/post punk band from Louisville featuring Sydney Chadwick who sings and plays bass, Cameron Lowe on guitar, and Joel Taylor on drums. Cameron and Sydney were in The Debauchees. They play around the ‘Ville now and then and are about to go on tour with White Reaper. Their second album is coming soon, too. Check out the first single from it “Sad World”.

From Wombo:

“The song “Sad World” is the single off of our upcoming 2nd album “Blossomlooksdownuponus” (Blossom Looks Down Upon Us) via Sophomore Lounge Records. The lyrics are about the importance of human touch and interaction when you are feeling out of touch with reality. The music video was a collaboration with Greg Sheppard who filmed and directed it. We had some loose ideas for what we wanted and he took those and molded it into something that reflects the song beautifully. It is being released this Friday while we’re on tour supporting White Reaper’s ‘You Deserve Love’ album release, joining them and The Nude Party up the east coast from Gainesville to Toronto. The dates run from October 24th through November 10th and will be our first tour on this scale.”