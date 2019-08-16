Louisville, KY’s own Sound Company made their Live Lunch debut this week! The Sound Company makes its own kind of rock & roll, mixing psychedelic swagger with rhythmic, groove-driven stomp. Watch the video from their performance below, and if you like what you see, you can catch them live at Headliners Music Hall on September 7th, celebrating the return of The Glasspack alongside Call me Bronco and Wiirmz.
In the Studio
August 16, 2019
Tyler is the Visual Media Producer for WFPK and all of Louisville Public Media.
