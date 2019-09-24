No, we didn’t get to have the new Elephant bull calf that was born on August 2, 2019 at The Louisville Zoo in our studio for The Paws Report today. But, and that’s a BIG but, we did have the Assistant Director of the Louisville Zoo, Steve Taylor, and Director of Publicity and Media, Kyle Shepard, with us to tell us all about the new addition to the Zoo’s family! And he needs a name pronto! In fact, the zoo is accepting submissions for his new name until this Sunday, Sept. 29th. Then voting on that name will begin once the Elephant caretakers choose their top few names. You can cast your suggestion for his name on the Zoo’s website here.