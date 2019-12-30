Lovesauce & Soulbones played their first show at Phoenix Hill Tavern in 1992 and quickly became a heavy draw in Louisville, Nashville, and other midwestern cities. 27 years later they’re back, reunited for a one-off show at Headliners as well as their debut on WFPK’s Live Lunch! The band features a cast of Louisville luminaries including Sam “Shake” Anderson, who performed an unforgettable Waterfront Wednesday set in September, as well as well as Scott Anthony, Paul Culligan, Mauriece Hamilton, Danny Kiely, and Ray Rizzo.

You can see their full set in the video below!